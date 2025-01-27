To begin with, President Trump:

· rescinded 78 Biden-era executive orders

· pardoned more than 1,500 “J6” people convicted of crimes related to the 6 January 2021 Capitol Building break-in.

· pardoned Ross Ulbricht, imprisoned in 2013 to serve 2 life sentences plus 40 years without possibility of parole for hosting a website named Silk Road. The FBI accused Ulbricht of drug trafficking, computer hacking, and money laundering.

addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) during their Davos meetings that hosted 3,000 attendees from 130 countries. During a two-way video feed he emphasized “American sovereignty” and his “revolution of common sense,” clearly indicating he would oppose the WEF globalist agenda in the United States. He also spoke about the huge mass of European Union (EU) regulations that hamper the businesses of member states that must spend 5 or 6 years to simply get an EU license or permit. To watch President Trump’s speech to the WEF click here. (Slide the red cursor forward to the seven minute mark to avoid the dead time needed to create the video feed.)

· issued a directive to the federal government "ordering the restoration of freedom of speech and preventing government censorship of free speech going forward."

· ordered that all federal agencies to direct their attention to Americans' cost-of-living "crisis."

· directed the federal government to "end the weaponization of government against the political adversaries of the previous administration, as we've seen."

· signed two executive orders on security clearances. One would allow White House staffers to obtain top-secret security clearances without going through a vetting process. The other revokes security clearances of 50 people who signed a letter saying that Hunter Biden's laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

· declassified all files on the assassinations of JFK, RFK and MLK.

· ordered enforcement of the Hyde Amendment that banned use of federal funds for abortions since 1977. The order also rescinded two Biden actions that expanded access to abortions even after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

· The Trump Administration ordered all federal health agencies like the CDC, NIH, and FDA to pause external communications such as health advisories, weekly scientific reports, and social media posts. That order will insure the new health administrators are settled into their offices and can control further alarmism and propaganda.

Immigration and Border Security

The campaign promise to deport illegal immigrants, especially criminals, began on Inauguration Day under the guidance of border czar Tom Homan. Completing the wall that President Trump began in his first term is underway again. He has also supported his deportation program with orders and directives like:

· ordering the shutdown of the mobile app managed by Biden’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that enabled illegal immigrants to get visas and get across the border by applying for asylum. The order also cancelled all pending applications and appointments. Up to 1,450 illegal migrants had been allowed to schedule immigration appointments per day.

· signing an order to further enhance border security by designating Mexican drug cartels and other organizations as foreign terrorist organizations.

· declaring a “national emergency” at the southern border that will allow him to use federal funds to finish construction of a wall without congressional approval, including posting of Army troops, Marines, and National Guardsmen along the border.

· ordering reinstatement of the "Remain in Mexico" policy that requires asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their cases are adjudicated.

· suspending the Refugee Admission Program "until such time as the further entry into the United States of refugees aligns with the interests of the United States."

· promising mass deportations on the first day of his administration that will begin with deportation of criminal aliens. Obstructions of such deportations by officials of “sanctuary cities” will likely be ignored by ICE officers who will be enforcing federal law. Nevertheless, ICE mass deportations may have to wend their way through the courts in some jurisdictions.

· ordering the end of birthright citizenship where pregnant women, citizens of foreign countries like China, come to America on a visitor’s visa specifically to have a child to ultimately provide their family with a safe haven. That order will be challenged in court as a constitutional issue. The states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and Vermont have already joined a suit against the order.

DEI and Transgender Rights

President Trump signed executive orders that will end many gender and transgender issues, especially those that are angering parents of children about school and library policies. The orders will also considerably restrict the rights and privileges that transgender people are now demanding. The president also signed an executive order that will curtail federal programs that promote “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) programs in the federal work force, describing them as "wasteful," and "illegal and immoral." The executive orders confirm the view that DEI programs discriminate against applicants who would otherwise be considered for jobs and school admissions.

President Trump also took the following actions:

· ordered his administration to use "clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male." And, "It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female." And further, "These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

· directed the White House budget office and the Justice Department to "coordinate the termination of all discriminatory programs, including illegal DEI and 'diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility' (DEIA) mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the Federal Government, under whatever name they appear."

· Ordered all federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) employees be placed on paid leave. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) defied that order by simply giving their DEI officer, Lisa Boykin, a new title as a “senior ATF executive.” The Department of Justice (DOJ) oversees the ATF and should enforce the order to put DEI executives on paid leave as a message to warn other agencies that are tempted to pull the same stunt. Or better, DOJ should abolish ATF as Representative Eric Burlison (R-MO) posted on X.

Restraining Power of the Federal and Regulatory Bureaucracy

The unrestrained power of federal and regulatory agencies, like the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA must be curtailed and redefined. For example, efforts by the BLM to restrict ranchers from using free range for their cattle resulted in an armed standoff -- ranchers versus BLM rangers. Trump is beginning to restrict those powers by:

· ordering no new regulations will be passed without cancelling 10 existing regulations. Such a regulatory freeze prevents bureaucrats from issuing more regulations until, as the order states, "we have full control" of the government.

· ordering a freeze on all federal hiring except the military and several other categories.

· ordering all federal workers to return to their offices for in-person work instead of remote work. Consideration is being given to moving some agencies out of the Washington Metro area in order to hamper more collusion in “The Swamp.”

· Such moves will be resisted by workers in those agencies and politicians in jurisdictions that cater to out-of-state federal workers. Tyler O’Neil, managing editor of the Daily Signal, says that 64% of Washington-based federal workers who voted for Kamala Harris said they would not obey a lawful order by President Trump! It seems moving some rebellious federal agencies and their workers out of Washington D.C. is an excellent idea.

Climate and Energy

President Trump signed a number of executive orders withdrawing the United States from key climate change agreements and agencies. He signed executive orders that:

· withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement. He said, "I'm immediately withdrawing from the one-sided Paris Climate Accord rip-off," And, "The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity.”

· withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), which will deprive that organization of millions of dollars in U.S. funding. Perhaps funds will continue from Bill Gates. He needs WHO vaccine initiatives, reports, and cooperation with his own vaccine programs in Africa.

· issued an order declaring a "national energy emergency," which will allow him to bypass some environmental regulations and policies.

· abolished further offshore windmill farm proposals as threats to the environment – not to mention birds, fish and marine mammals.

· issued two executive orders to enhance oil and gas drilling prospects. The first order will allow drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and National Petroleum Reserve. The second order requires a review of policies that "burden the development of domestic energy resources"

· issued an order that eliminates President Biden’s "electric vehicle (EV) mandate.''

“American Greatness” Will Drive Future Policies

President Trump took actions that indicate “American Greatness” will define and drive future federal actions and policies. Among other actions:

· he ordered the name of Mount Denali be changed back to Mount McKinley. Barack Obama, in his quest to “fundamentally change” America, changed the name of the highest mountain peak in North America to Mount Denali. President Trump’s executive order said the change was made to “honor American greatness.”

· he signed an order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. This order indicates that the Trump administration will return to some aspects of the Monroe Doctrine, like signaling to foreign powers that meddling in the affairs of the New World hemisphere will not be tolerated.

· he signed an order directing the Secretary of State to "champion core American interests and always put America and American citizens first." As a result, only the American flag will be flown at U.S. embassies around the world. LBGT+ and Pride flags will be taken down.

· he ordered all agencies managing American foreign aid programs to "immediately pause new obligations and disbursements of development assistance funds" during a review of all programs to be completed within 90 days. The order stipulates that, "It is the policy of United States that no further United States foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States."

Tariffs and Taxes

In line with campaign promises and the “America First” attitude of his administration, President Trump:

· fulfilled his campaign promise to impose tariffs on countries like Canada and Mexico, saying that as of February 1st there will be a 25 percent tariff on imports from both countries and on other countries. Those tariffs are designed to be an incentive to American corporations to move their factories back to the United States, instead of manufacturing products abroad for cheap labor and then importing those products into the United States.

· signed an executive order that says a global minimum corporate tax deal the Biden administration supported and negotiated with over 100 countries has "no force or effect" in the U.S. without an act of Congress.

The Creation of “DOGE”

President Trump officially created the long-anticipated Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last Monday night. He did that by changing the name of the United States Digital Service -- created in 2014 by then President Obama -- to the "United States DOGE Service."

Semafor, an online news source, revealed after viewing a fact sheet that DOGE will "oversee a substantial reduction in the size and scope of government" and will operate within the U.S. federal government. President Trump announced the creation of DOGE shortly after winning the 2024 election. DOGE will be co-led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, though Ramaswamy is considering a run for Ohio governor and may have to leave Musk to run DOGE by himself

Semafor further states, "DOGE will work with the Office of Management and Budget and all agencies to shrink the federal workforce, spending, and regulatory burdens." DOGE will begin with a focus on modernizing “information technology across the government,” including an update to its software that’s designed to be comparable with private-sector companies.

Semafor notes that though there is skepticism in both congressional parties about how effective DOGE will be, its goals have been embraced by Republicans and even some Democrats. Musk believes DOGE can cut $1 trillion from the federal budget of $6.8 trillion, with a “best-case outcome” of $2 trillion.

The White House plan envisions each federal agency establishing its own DOGE office that will report and coordinate action with DOGE headquarters.

TikTok

President Trump signed an executive order extending the deadline for ByteDance to divest itself from the social platform, TikTok. The popular app went offline for a few hours last Sunday but was online again after the company said it believed Trump would block the ban from taking effect. The executive order gave ByteDance 90 days to divest from TikTok to avoid a total ban.

President Trump was seen in an X video with Musk and Ellison saying he is open to Musk or Ellison buying TikTok. “It could be worth a trillion dollars,” said the president, “but it’s worth nothing without a permit.” I believe that means our president recognizes that TikTok is a subversive construct of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that gathers the personal data of Americans for China and promotes CCP propaganda. The only way the president will allow it to operate is under the control of an American like Must or Ellison.

Conclusions

The vigor and stamina displayed by presidential candidate Trump, 78 years old, was nothing short of amazing. Then, without taking a day off, President Trump continued his blistering pace in his first week in office. Unlike his first term he and his new administration hit the track running, well prepared with executive orders and actions to accomplish a myriad of his objectives. Also unlike his first term, he has ended his fascination with generals, admirals and business leaders who have not proven that they will uphold his policies and principles. Disappointed by several of his senior officials in his first term, President Trump has learned the dictum: Personnel is Policy.

Many of President Trump's promises can be implemented by executive orders, others will require support from Congress. Republicans have a slim majority in the House and Senate, and there are RINOs in both Houses that will oppose some of Trump’s policies. That means President Trump will have to reach out to a few Democrats in order to pass parts of his agenda. Our job is to identify the RINOs and vote them out of office.

President Trump is now destroying the absurdities foisted on us by our oligarchic overlords and other dark forces that seek dominion over us. We The People must assist him in creating a Republic that will survive future attacks by evil and ungodly powers.