The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held hearings on 13 November titled, "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth." Experts and whistleblowers testified that extraterrestrial spacecraft exist, and that the Pentagon has recovered remains of crashed UFOs.

The Pentagon and CIA prefer UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon). They like the word “phenomenon” because if further clouds understanding the nature of the hundreds of thousands objects we have seen flying everywhere on our planet. I prefer UFO (Unidentified Flying Object), because those sightings are real objects, not phenomena.

Thousands in New York recently saw such an object filmed by a news helicopter. Please remember that bright orb flying over the Hudson River when, further into this post, we examine the amazing fate of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370. You can see the New York UFO here.

Another such “object” was photographed in 2017 by astronomers using Hawaii’s Pan-Starrs telescope. They named it “Oumuamua,” Hawaiian for “a messenger from afar arriving first.” They believed it to be an unusual comet without a tail, moving at a staggering 85,7000 mph and accelerating through our solar system. Amazingly, an amateur astronomer, Gennady Borisov, saw a similar comet in 2019 with his homemade telescope. It was moving in a different direction than comets that originate from the main asteroid belt our Solar System -- it also did not have a tail.

In 2020 another amateur astronomer in Canada made a famous video clip showing several UFOs casting shadows on the surface as they fly in formation over the moon. The UFOs in that video resemble three Oumuamuas. You can watch them fly across the moon in that video by clicking here.

Despite photographs, videos, and other substantial evidence, the Pentagon has denied the existence of alien spacecraft for at least fifty years. It also continues to deny it has recovered alien spacecraft that have crashed, or alien bodies, or that they have reverse engineered UFOs. The Pentagon insists that their vast number of projects, studies, task forces, programs, panels and reports have proven that no UFO is of extraterrestrial origin.

The history of UFO denials was underscored by the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) report in March 2024 that concluded it found “no evidence” of alien spacecraft. Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder added, “To date, AARO has found no verifiable evidence for claims that the U.S. government and private companies have access to or have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology.” Of course the CIA agreed, stating that, “it could find no UFO case which represented technological or scientific advances outside of a terrestrial framework.”

* The Guardian: Startling claims made at UFO hearing in Congress, but lack direct evidence

* PBS: Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs.

* Euronews: US military whistleblowers testify to existence of UFOs in major Congressional hearing.

* New York Post: House holding hearing to ‘pull back the curtain’ on UFO research programs.

* Time: Inside Capitol Hill’s Latest UFO Hearings

Whistleblower Luis Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon’s now-defunct Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), tried to get past the unending argument with the Pentagon about the existence of alien spacecraft by stating, "Furthermore, the U.S. is in possession of UAP technologies, as are some of our adversaries. I believe we are in the midst of a multi-decade; secretive arms race—one funded by misallocated taxpayer dollars and hidden from our elected representatives and oversight bodies."

Nevertheless, he and the other witnesses failed to break the focus on what is yesterday’s news: that the existence of UFOs has been known for many decades, that alien UFOs have been recovered, and that the alien technology “arms race” was won by the Pentagon and its defense contractors many years ago.

What was missing from the hearings that could have ended the argument about whether or not UFOs exist? The presence of two men.

One is Dr. Steven Greer, author of the Disclosure Project Intelligence Archive (DPIA) an archive of truths about alien technology and its potential impact on civilization. You can join DPIA and read his archive by clicking here.

The other man is Ashton Forbes. He posted a letter to Congress on X and then mailed it to multiple recipients. Then he posted another letter to Congress on X when he learned of the Congressional hearings. Why? Because he has proof that the Pentagon does possess alien technology -- and has already used it.

The Disappearance Of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370

Remember the mystery of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370? On 8 March 2014, MH370, a Boeing 777, disappeared from radar while flying from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Beijing, China. After deviating from its planned flight path, it disappeared with its 12 crew and 227 passengers. What followed was the most expensive search in the history of aviation. The aircraft was never found.

Why is the disappearance of MH370 so important to America and the world? Because the MH370 incident is a demonstration that the United States has alien technology that gives the Pentagon and its defense contractors incredibly awesome power -- power that can transform the world far beyond the impact of smart phones and the internet. Imagine free energy that will run your home without electricity or natural gas. Cars, trucks, ships and aircraft will run without gasoline or diesel fuel. Pollution and poverty will end in a generation.

Unbelievable? Let Ashton Forbes explain it. Here is his letter to Congress in 2023. (Emphasis is by Forbes.)

21 Oct 2023

My Letter to Congress

Dear Congress,

My name is Ashton Forbes and I am currently disclosing the most important videos in the history of the world. All of this information is publicly available. I would like to state that I have a Top Secret US Government clearance as part of my job as a contractor. My job has nothing to do with advanced technology. I am only stating this to establish my credibility. I am not bound by an NDA. This is not a hoax, disinformation, or misinformation. You don't need to believe me because everything is verifiable.

I am requesting a public hearing. I am willing to testify in front of congress as to the authenticity of these videos and explain every aspect of them. I would also invite physics experts to validate the science on display.

The videos in question are that of the true fate of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, on March 7th, 2014 at 18:40UTC at the Nicobar Islands. One is of an MQ-1C Gray Eagle with a thermal layer added by the leaker, and the other is a 3D battlespace produced by the SBIRS (Space Based Infrared System), via SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) using data from Spy Satellite USA-229 which has a sister satellite next to it classified as debris. This allows for the proven 3D stereoscopic imagery we see in the Satellite video.

The oldest archived versions of the videos we could find come from "RegicideAnon" a UFO video uploader, who uploaded unrelated videos previously, indicating they are not the source. Higher quality versions were released by other UFO uploaders on youtube later on, indicating neither is the original source. The dates are damning.

I have been investigating and writing about these videos as a Citizen Journalist for the past 10 weeks. My X Corp (Twitter) following has gone from 30 followers to 8500+ of multidisciplinary backgrounds from the strength of the evidence alone. My handle is @JustXAshton. We have definitively proved every aspect of the videos to be authentic. We know the assets, the time, the location, we have a witness, we know that there was a fire on the plane likely from the lithium ion batteries which broke containment, causing the Halon gas to permeate throughout the plane.

There was no debris field, which is impossible for a 777 crashing into the ocean. The small amounts of debris found are consistent with the fire scenario, and some debris had burn marks. A fire suppression device from a B777 washed up in the Maldives and was not investigated despite having visible serial numbers. The Maldives were intentionally excluded from the search, despite witnesses on one of the small islands seeing the plane flying low and identifying the red/blue stripe of Malaysian Airlines early in the morning on March 8, 2014.

We know that the 'official' narratives are a lie to cover up that this technology was deployed to either save the plane, or as espionage to prevent the 20 Freescale Semiconductor scientists onboard from going to China. I suspect they are integral to the technology we see.

We know the plane didn't crash into the ocean because the SOSUS system didn't hear the acoustic sound. The same system that heard the Titan sub pop and the Navy lied about it for 5 days while oxygen counters were on every major news channel. The Diego Garcia hydrophones and Western Australia hydrophones also didn't hear it.

I wish that this being MH370 was the most important part of these videos, because ultimately I'm doing this for the families of the victims, the witnesses, the leaker of these videos, and the world that has been lied to. However, the most important part of these videos is that they prove conclusively that the US Government is hiding Superconductivity, Teleportation, and 'Free Energy' from the world. Everything we see in these videos can be explained by science.

This is not 'aliens' in these videos. This is our technology. The assets are filming the plane before the orbs even show up. The drone cannot catch a 777-200, it must have intercepted it. This is a US Government operation. I do not believe that we could be this secretly advanced without a reverse engineering program. The orbs in this video are ignoring gravity, being pulled forward by some 'gravity engine' indicated by the dark lines in front of them, and upon intercept are traveling at estimated Mach3 speeds. The explanation for their pattern is artificial intelligence, a computer program.

The videos do not show annihilation because E=MC^2 and the 'zap' would be much larger. It's not an explosion because it's cold in the thermal, not hot. It's a black hole. It's also not 'cloaking' because the smoke stops when the plane disappears. It has to be teleportation based on science. A wormhole. I found out, to my own surprise, that humanely traversable wormholes are theoretically possible. This singularity is causing a transitional phase state change in the plane where it reverts to a wave function and obtains a probabilistic nature. This is only possible with superconductivity and ‘free energy’ technology.

I was also able to identify the leaker of the videos as being Lieutenant Commander Edward C. Lin. He checks every box to be the leaker. Our Government attempted to put him in prison for life as a traitor, but he is no spy. Edward C. Lin is a hero. He took a plea deal after he was convinced he damaged national security, but he never revealed this information to our enemies. He simply wanted to do the right thing and tell the world the truth of this technology and what happened to MH370. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison and likely is bound by his plea deal to never speak about the videos again. We can vindicate this man as well as everyone else who was lied to or discredited.

I also got a tip from a source that told me that the nephew of Retired General Joseph F. Dunford has seen the videos and indirectly confirmed their authenticity. He was likely in charge of the operation as the commander of the International Security Assistance Force in 2014. He then served as the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council from Oct. 1, 2015, through Sept. 30, 2019. He is now on the board of directors at Lockheed Martin.

While the destination of the plane is speculative, the most likely place is Diego Garcia. The witnesses in the Maldives indicate that, as well as the American passenger Phillip Wood EXIF data photo, that points to Diego Garica where he claimed to be held prisoner.

I'm not sure what happened to the passengers. It is scientifically possible that some survived. None of the families of the victims have reached out to me. I am operating under the assumption that they were returned to their various countries in exchange for their silence, and Phillip Wood may be in Witness Protection. Phillip Wood EXIF photo is not 'fake' - https://x.com/JustXAshton/status/1706761097053688291?s=20…

I know the videos seem impossible, but they are authentic. They are not CGI. We were able to show that the satellite video is a Citrix session logged into the actual spy satellite database due to the framerate discrepancy between the mouse we see, and the background. (24fps vs 6fps) Also, hundreds of community VFX experts have analyzed the footage frame by frame and not a single discrepancy can be found. The list of requirements to ‘hoax’ the videos is practically impossible.

These videos implicate the US Government in a black budget reverse engineering program alla whistleblower David Grusch's sworn testimony to congress. This information will shock you and I hope you will seek to expose the truth. This surpasses petty politics. Please help for the good of the country.

This is a verifiable conspiracy, and while I believe that it is being done because the forces that be think that society will collapse if this technology is made publicly available, I disagree. We can handle this information and the technology has the capability to change the circumstances of millions if not billions of people. What matters in this world is the time we spend in it, with the people we care about. That will not change.

The reason I am requesting a public congressional hearing is because I believe the weight of the evidence can convince enough people in congress that the true events of MH370 were covered up by our own government and that there is a black budget advanced technology program, most likely based on reversed engineered Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP).

Sincerely,

Ashton Forbes

Forbes Second Letter To Congress in 2024

My Letter to Congress Part 2 - Real UFO Disclosure

12 Nov 2024

Dear Congress, I'm Ashton Forbes. I wrote a letter last year about the missing Malaysian flight, MH370. I spent time/money to print it and mail a copy to your offices. I even personalized each letter. I called to follow up and see if you had gotten them. I never got a response.

I took the case to the AARO and they ghosted me after several communications and then telling me they found something about the US search efforts after the plane was lost from radar. I fear that the AARO knows the videos are real and is attempting to erase my report to them.

I plead to the media for anyone to verify the evidence of the missing airliner. Everyone was too afraid of the implications of the videos being real or too close minded to consider it.

I FOIA'ed every agency and was denied repeatedly by Executive order 13526 1(c) & (d), to be kept secret in the interest of national defense or foreign policy. In a request to the CIA about sealed information given to Malaysia about the plane on condition they not ever reveal it, the evidence existing or not was classified. Clearly the United States is hiding information about MH370.

I'm not going to rehash everything. The United States abducted MH370 with exotic technology. Truth is stranger than fiction. They messed up and videos of the operation leaked online via Lieutenant Commander Edward C Lin. He's your guy if you want a real whistleblower.

For more information, watch any of my podcast appearances. I suggest Candace Owens, Clayton Morris, or The Hodge Twins to name a few of my favorites. The important takeaway is that I've figured out what is being held back to 'protect national security.' The technology.

The easiest way to resolve this UFO topic is not to talk about aliens. The Universe is possibly infinite in size, of course aliens exist somewhere. Conventional physics would say even the closest star system, Alpha Centauri is too far away at four light years. The problem is the more mass (fuel), the more energy it takes a craft to accelerate. E=mc^2 becomes a major hurdle to interstellar travel.

So how are aliens getting here? What is their energy source? UFOs must have a way to extract energy from the environment. This is the puppeteer pulling the strings. This redefines our understanding of physics. There are clues in publicly available scientific papers. Through a unification of quantum and macro we're going to level up General Relativity the same way it leveled up from Newton's Law of Gravitation.

We're taught that Space is empty, but actually it's filled with energy. It used to be called the Aether but we now call it Zero-Point Energy (ZPE). At tiny scales we can powerfully interact with this energy because the Casimir effect gets exponentially stronger at smaller distances. ZPE is a source of infinite green energy for any civilization advanced enough to extract it. Magnetic motors, Casimir cavities, and plasma are all ways this energy can be extracted.

Plasma, the fourth state of matter, is at the center of the 'UFO' technology. Plasma has properties that make it conducive to producing exotic effects and has a natural asymmetry of charges. Electrons cluster together when they should repel. Plasma has self organizing properties and can create magnetic monopoles. Scientist Ken Shoulders called them EVOs, Exotic Vacuum Objects. Discovering this is akin to cavemen first making fire. We are still primitives.

The reason the DOE is in charge is because EVOs are proof of cold fusion. The natural asymmetry of charges can be thought of as an infinite battery. Shoulders couldn't understand where the energy was coming from to sustain the coherent plasma balls. He reasoned it must be from the vacuum itself. He was certain this must be the explanation for cold fusion. He was a harsh critic of the low energy nuclear reactions (LENR aka cold fusion) 'experts' saying that most of them were not remotely close to understanding it.

The science we've figured out is 'negative energy.' The energy state of the Dirac Sea of energy is negative. If we pull energy out of the Aether we've in a sense produced negative energy, but it's really just an exchange of energy into our observable reality. We're just borrowing it. It turns out 'free energy' is possible.

We're in an equilibrium of energy. With this simple shift in perspective, physics is instantly solved. We get a unification of electromagnetism and gravity. Dark matter and energy are redundant with the Aether. Mass, inertia, and gravity are a product of the zero point fluctuations.

The capabilities of this technology are astounding. Faster than light travel. Unlimited energy. We can even manifest hydrogen and transmute elements. We might even be able to reverse aging. There's a lot more at stake with this topic than 'aliens.'

The scientific papers have already been written decades ago. Prove the science is real and we achieve disclosure. Compel the scientist authors who are also black project engineers to testify. Here's a few I strongly recommend;

• Harold Puthoff

• Eric W. Davis

• Salvatore Pais

There cannot be true disclosure without full transparency. National security implications take a backseat when dealing with civilization altering technology. The risks should be discussed openly, not by shadowy figures behind closed doors. If there's a chance we destroy ourselves with this power then lets just say it. Honesty is the best policy.

Respectfully,

Ashton Forbes Citizen Investigator

P.S. If Michael Shellenberger can testify then so can I. Plus with me it's a free quantum mechanics lesson.

The Diego Garcia Whistleblower

A podcast was posted on YouTube on 9 January 2024, titled “Diego Garcia Whistleblower, A Letter to Ashton Forbes.” It is embedded in an X post by Forbes, and to listen to it simply click on the sunset image in the X post. Because the nameless whistleblower explains the Pentagon’s motives for the takedown of MH370 and adds details as to how it was done, I strongly urge you to listen to it here.

The U.S. Military Drone Video Of MH370

(As explained by Ashton Forbes in an X post on 3 September 2024)

I had to learn Quantum Mechanics and Electrical Engineering to be able to explain the science in this video. The key is Zero-point energy (ZPE).

Zero-point fluctuations (ZPF) explain gravity as an induced effect. Space is not empty, it is an equilibrium of energy. This is why an atom at rest does NOT radiate, despite quantum mechanics saying nothing is ever at rest. Lack of radiation is explained as the atom being in equilibrium with the background ZPF.

The orbs in this video are Exotic Vacuum Objects (EVOs), also known as ball lightning. They're charged, coherent balls of plasma in a superconductive state. Powerful electromagnetic fields produce the Schwinger Effect where electron-positron pairs are pulled out of the Aether. This mechanism can produce magnetic monopoles. That's why they have a distinct heat signature shaped like the Tesla logo.

The dark lines in front of the orbs are negative energy, which is a removal of ZPF modes from that region of Spacetime. Puthoff & Davis wrote that a squeezed light laser can be configured to produce 'negative' energy. When the ZPF are removed in front of an object, it will fall into that area via relative pressure.

Warp Drives do not require superluminal speed. They can travel slower than light speed, which is what the orbs are doing. Miguel Alcubierre first proposed an expansion/contraction of space around an object in 1994. Instead of pushing the object, the medium is moving by pulling space around the object. An analogy is a conveyer belt.

Lastly the endothermic event is a real life wormhole. The orbs are producing a singularity without an event horizon, which is how a wormhole differentiates from a black hole.

The orbs converging is analogous to jamming same polarity high powered magnets together. The force increases exponentially as the distance between the orbs decreases.

There's two perspectives on how the path of the plane is determined. One is that the squeezing of the orbs creates a powerful gravitational ripple and the plane appears wherever that ripple ends. Like squeezing a turkey baster. The other is that the three orbs are entangled to a fourth orb which determines where the plane ends up.

Based on the right-hand rule in engineering, this plane is 'teleporting' backwards. From the satellite coordinates we mapped the plane as traveling East, therefore the plane will show up somewhere to the West, possibly near the Maldives.

To watch the videos of the MH370 disappearance click here.

If you continue scrolling down you will see another Forbes post titled, "Why is this plane Malaysian Airlines Flight 370?" Click on the "Show more" link and you will learn about previously unknown U.S. spy surveillance capabilities.

If You Still Think All This Data Is Bogus

Here is a year-old link to a post Ashton Forbes did on Reddit that lists all the evidence that the videos and data are correct. Forbes concludes that now, “The US Government made a huge mistake recording this event, there's no excuse they can use to deny it.” Read the Forbes data verification here.

Conclusion

Ashton Forbes concludes that, “the most important part of these videos is that they prove conclusively that the US Government is hiding Superconductivity, Teleportation, and 'Free Energy' from the world.”

By “the US Government” I believe Forbes means the Pentagon and its legion of defense contractors – like Lockheed Martin.

Dr. Steven Greer has written, “…these are illegal black projects which are criminal and treasonous. They defy the chain of command, they are global and more powerful than any elected official anywhere in the world.”

No president, except perhaps Eisenhower, has been briefed on those “black projects.” Ike understood the threat that “the military industrial complex” posed to our Constitutional Republic. He showed his anger in his farewell address to the nation.

Elizabeth Nickson writes in her September Substack post: UAP Disclosure Must Be Imminent. An Entire New World Beckons, that “Greer believes they have secreted some 600 patents, disallowing their release to the public. They discovered long ago, through reverse engineering, technologies that could transform the world, eradicate poverty and cure cancer. They have electro-magnetic devices that could produce free energy. They have technologies that could make cars run on water.”

The Greer comment about patents raises the question: how could the Pentagon’s defense contractors conceal a patent? Simple -- it’s the Invention Secrecy Act of 1951.

There can be no reason for that law other than this -- by 1951 the military industrial complex realized their reverse engineering at Area 51 would be immensely profitable if their discoveries were ever made public. So they sent their army of lobbyists to Congress, where senators and congressmen are always hungry for donations, and got the law enacted. Some of those patents are in Steven Greer’s DPIA archives.

Will the Trump administration and its Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, be able to understand that the Pentagon and its gang of defense contractors have committed treason? That they have denied America and the world limitless clean energy in the name of power? That the Pentagon’s generals have violated the chain of command and their oath to protect the Constitution in order to become an all-powerful principality of evil?

Our struggle is not with flesh and blood but with the principalities, with the powers, with the rulers of this present darkness… Ephesians 6:12