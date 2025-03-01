If the Governor of the State of Utah, Spencer James Cox, signs the bill that was put on his desk last week– it’s very unlikely he won’t sign – Utah will become the first of the United States to remove fluoride from its tap water. It was a monumental victory for Mothers Against Fluoridation, Fluoride Action Network, Food & Water Watch, and the individual parents and children who brought that suit!

What suit?

On 24 September 2024, District Court Judge Edward Chen of California (an Obama appointee) gave his 80-page verdict: 200 million Americans are drinking fluoridated water that may damage human health, particularly that of pregnant mothers and young children. The decision also said that, "In all, there is substantial and scientifically credible evidence establishing that fluoride poses a risk to human health; it is associated with a reduction in the IQ of children…” Now you remember!

Of course, there has been an election between Judge Chen’s decision and today, but the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is still bound by a federal court’s decision to do something.

How Did Fluoride Get Into Tap Water?

Sodium fluoride is a tasteless colorless by-product of the manufacture of aluminum sometimes called “stack juice” since it was scraped off smoke stacks. It is toxic and slows neurotransmitters in the brain, with the most damage caused to infants who are developing brain cells. A Harvard Medical School study shows that Sodium fluoride lowers the IQ in those who ingest it, and fluoride does not reduce tooth decay. So how did this toxic chemical find its way into our tap water?

There are reports from Britain that Sodium fluoride was used by Nazi Germany in order to control its concentration camp inmates. It was also used in Polish citizens’ tap water before the Nazi invasion that started WWII. How unlikely are those notions?

What is much more likely is when a scientist, George Cox (funded by ALCOA), ran a study in 1939 that showed Sodium fluoride reduced the cavities in rats. ALCOA was delighted of course and, with the advent of aluminum aircraft in WWII, what could be more convenient for the world’s biggest aluminum manufacturer to get yet another source of income?

So why is fluoride so dangerous? Because it increases the chances of people who ingest it to get the following diseases:

Dental fluorosis: Fluorosis is not just a cosmetic effect, severe cases are associated with an increase in dental decay. Children with severe dental fluorosis often seek restoration work.

Skeletal fluorosis: A severe case of skeletal fluorosis can be disabling.

Fluorosis and bone cancer: According to a Harvard study by Dr. Elise Bassin MD suggests the use of untested fluorosilicates are the cause of the 500% increased risk of bone cancer in young boys.

Adverse thyroid function. A National Academy of Sciences report (NAS: Toxicological Risk of Fluoride in Drinking Water, 2006) outlines the adverse effect that fluoride has on the thyroid gland.

Reproductive effects: Calcium fluoride lowers birth rates, sperm count, and testosterone levels.

Neurological effects: Research into neurological effects point to increasing Alzheimer’s disease, Dementia, and Attention Deficit Disorder.

Reduced IQ in children. Of all of the diseases listed here, this is the one that got the attention of American parents. In September last year Judge Edward Chen of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California ruled that, “Simply put, the risk to health at exposure levels in United States drinking water is sufficiently high to trigger regulatory response by the EPA…”

Stuart Cooper, Executive Director of the Fluoride Network, has been ringing the bell for 14 years, said, “They couldn’t confirm. They have no studies showing that low levels are safe for the developing brain. So here they are exposing 200 million Americans, 2 million pregnant women, 300,000 exclusively bottle-fed infants right at this very second to fluoridation in the drinking water. We have 64 studies showing that that’s harmful, that poses an extreme risk. They have zero studies confirming safety. And yet they want you to ask me what more evidence do I need to find.”

The CDC claims that due to water fluoridation in the United States, “… dental caries declined precipitously during the second half of the 20th century.” So how do they account for the following chart?

What’s Next ?

The next thing for the victorious plaintiffs to do is get rid of all the other toxins in American tap water -- toxins besides hexafluorosilicic acid, a by-product of phosphate fertilizer production that is now being added to several American city’s supply of tap water. Other cities are also taking action. The city of Abilene Texas, plus Yorktown and Somers of New York, have already moved to stop fluoridation of their city’s water. The city council of Abilene said, “With potential changes to EPA regulations, such as potential adjustments to fluoride levels or the possible introduction of warning labels, the City is pausing fluoridation to ensure compliance with any new health and safety guidelines that may emerge.”

Under the banner of “No one has to wait for the EPA” cities like Dallas Texas, and Buffalo New York, are taking matters into their own hands.

It is certain that many other towns, cities, and states are now moving away from fluoridation. For example, Bloomberg Law reported that lawmakers in North Dakota, New Hampshire and Tennessee are seeking bans on fluoridation. Bills in Arkansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and South Dakota would either repeal statewide fluoridation programs or set limits on the amount of fluoride added to water.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller also called on Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas state lawmakers to institute a statewide ban on water fluoridation. Hawaii is the only state out of 50 that does not offer water fluoridation for its residents. Military bases there are mandated by the Pentagon to fluoridate their water, so they will likely be “un-mandated” soon too.

Connecticut Democratic Senators are bucking the national trend and are writing a bill, Senate Bill No. 7, to mandate continuing water fluoridation at current levels, even if federal policy was to change. The state senate Democratic webpage reports they are drafting the bill out of concerns that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., confirmed as Secretary of the Health and Human Services Department, suggested on social media that the Trump administration would advise all American water systems to remove it from their drinking water.

We’ll see if Connecticut voters will approve of that interesting notion after the word of what other states are doing gets out. Meantime, there are more challenges ahead.

Nitrates

A study done in 2024 indicated that finding ANY nitrate in tap water is linked to a 73% increase of gastric cancer death. Fifteen years after their scientists suggested the problem while being faced by fierce resistance from the agriculture and food industries, the EPA initiated a new evaluation of nitrate risks in mid-2023. EPA research showed increased cancer risks at nitrate levels far below current EPA safety limits that were set more than 30 years ago to prevent blue baby syndrome. Preventive measures include supporting sustainable agriculture, regular water testing, and installing reverse osmosis filters. On top of everything else trying to grab us, this is a growing health crisis.

Forever Chemicals

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl are PFAS, a group of manmade chemicals found in everything from soil, food, household items and tap water. Exposure to these “forever chemicals” has been linked to chronic health issues like increased risk of certain cancers, fertility problems, and immune system challenges. Unlike other manmade chemicals, PFAS do not break down – that means they are eternal. They live on forever, even in almost all bottled mineral water. Erik Olson, director of health and food for the Natural Resources Defense Council said, less than a year ago, “First, the structure of PFAS means they resist breakdown in the environment and in our bodies. Second, they move relatively quickly through the environment, making their contamination hard to contain. Third, for some PFAS, even extremely low levels of exposure can negatively impact our health.” What can we do about something that lives forever and is everywhere?

Arsenic

A California Teachers Study has shown long-term exposure to arsenic in tap water, even at levels below regulatory limits, may increase the risk of contracting cardiovascular disease in women– especially ischemic heart disease. Arsenic in drinking water leads to oxidative stress and endothelial dysfunction, known contributors to heart disease. Strategies to limit exposure to arsenic in drinking and cooking water include testing tap water, dietary adjustments, and cooking modifications to reduce arsenic in foods like rice. I don’t know about you, but I don’t even know how to test my tap water for arsenic.

Unknown Chemicals

At the end of last year, researchers at the University of Arkansas discovered chloronitramide anion in tap water, potentially exposing 1-in-5 Americans to… well, something. It seems that chloramines have been used to disinfect drinking water since the 1930’s, and that 20% of our population may be at risk. Risk of what? Cancer? Whatever it is or isn’t, it’s not as bad (so far) as Sodium fluoride.

Conclusion

It is two months after what most Americans consider to be the most monumental election in United States history. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, and he has a lot on his plate – including the EPA.

As Judge Chen noted in his opinion, “Simply put, the risk to health at exposure levels in United States drinking water is sufficiently high to trigger regulatory response by the EPA…” He said he left it up to the EPA which of a number of options the agency could take in response to his ruling: They could:

· Appeal the decision -- with RFK Jr. in charge, that’s most unlikely.

· Put out a warning message about the risks of fluoride.

· Tighten their recommended fluoride addition to drinking water.

· Recommend cities and states stop using fluoride in tap water.

The one thing RFK Jr. will NOT do is delay action as soon as his desk is clear – cities and states are doing okay by themselves now.

In a free moment he could see how bottled water sales are doing in Connecticut.