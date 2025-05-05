A study was published on 23 April in Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development. It showed that a cell phone causes blood to form “rouleaux,” an abnormal blood cell pattern in which blood cells clump together like a stack of coins.

The study was based on sonograms of a healthy volunteer with no history of allergies, blood disorders or systemic disease. Her blood formed rouleaux after a cellphone was placed on her popliteal vein behind her knee. The phone was an Apple XR connected to AT&T and had its WiFi, Bluetooth, and cellular antennas turned on. The phone did not make or receive calls or texts while resting on her skin for 5 minutes.

An ultrasound transducer was used before the cellphone was placed behind her knee to check for blood abnormalities and found none. It should be noted that a single blood cell is 1000 times smaller than a human hair and cannot be detected with ultrasound. More than 77 blood cells must be stacked in a clump – like a roulaux -- to be seen by ultrasound.

Below is an ultrasound image before the cellphone was placed on the skin behind the volunteer’s knee. It shows no abnormalities. The arrows show the vein is black which means nothing is inside it except blood.

Below is an ultrasound image of the popliteal vein after 5 minutes exposure to cellphone radiation on the skin. It shows clouds of rouleaux clumps.

Below is an ultrasound image when the cell phone was held one inch away from the skin behind the knee for 5 minutes. It again shows clouds of roulaux clumps.

Dr. Robert Brown, who conducted the study, has 30 years of experience and is the vice president of Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs for the Environmental Health Trust (EHT), a non-profit research group focused on the effects of wireless radiation. Brown said they conducted the experiment multiple times over a period of more than three months.

Radiation Ignored By the FCC And Cellphone Companies

The safety exposure limits for radiation of The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are based on their assumption that it can only harm humans if the radiation level is high enough to heat human tissue – the way a microwave oven does. Radiation from your cellphone, of course, is much lower than a microwave oven – but it still will clump your blood. Even an inch away from your skin, or your head!

I’ve heard from many sources that cellphones radiate at more than 5 watts. That’s a lot of radiation to put next to your head for hours on end.

Then there are those cute wireless Bluetooth earbuds that many people stick in their ears. I understand they receive and make phone calls hands-free, and when paired to other devices can make your calls with superb audio quality. I’d bet they’ll irradiate your brain, too. Judging by the 14,000 deaths of Americans each year from aggressive Glioblastoma brain cancer, so I reckon I’m right, alas.

Remember Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple? He was the guy who was on the phone for hours every day – probably on his latest version of the Apple phone. He died of pancreatic cancer, the organ just behind where he would have worn his cellphone.

I know, I know – it’s anecdotal, unsupported by testing, and keeps the telecom companies lobbyists employed and off the streets. But why not take those buds out of your ears and put your phone in a radiation-blocking sleeve? They’re not as expensive as brain surgery.

As far as non-thermal radiation goes, many scientists say there’s evidence that non-thermal levels of wireless radiation may negatively affect humans. .

And this study gives a “visible manifestation” that cellphone radiation at non-thermal levels has biological effects.

What Does All This Mean

With regard to dangers of roulaux formation Dr. Brown said, “Because of the impact on gas exchange and increased blood viscosity due to clumping, it is possible rouleaux could account for the unusual uptick in once-uncommon disease processes and disorders increasing in our society over the past few decades, including hypertension, obesity, diabetes, strokes, particularly in the younger.”

Besides the roulaux experiment, there are other studies that indicate wireless radiation affects humans. They have headlines like:

· New Report Contradicts Telecom Industry Claim That Wireless Radiation is Safe

· Cellphone Radiation Causes Cheek Cells to Die, Study Finds

· FCC Knew Phones Exceeded Radiation Limits, Hid Info From Public and Courts

Brown also said, “Although the incidence of rouleaux formation following cellphone exposure is unknown, I am quite certain our subject is not a unicorn.”

Do you want to bet against him?