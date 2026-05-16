Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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Brandon
10h

Chet I don't know about this one. I agree, the average person shouldn't be using this drug to look better, but once you factor in all the health risks associated with obesity or being prediabetic, you have to admit there's some valid reasons to utilize this drug. Of course you'd hope people could just take care of themselves, but that's been the messaging for decades. The truth is corporations are feeding us slop, and for poor Americans that slop is often affordable and convenient when you're working 3 jobs to feed your kids. You can point a finger at big pharma and fear monger about it, but these drugs offer an opportunity to certain people that they otherwise would never have. As with any drug there are risks you take, and I'd rather have the right to use my brain and my doctor to navigate those risks, rather than government intervention.

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