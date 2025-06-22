The other day, Lewis Mars posted some interesting facts on Linkedin. He led his post with, “You know what’s funny? The same people who whine that America is some fascist dictatorship for daring to want secure borders wouldn’t dare level that accusation at most of the world. Because if they did, they’d have to call nearly every other country on Earth a “Nazi state” too.

I have used some of his facts for this post and modified others to fit today’s incredible news.

Lewis Mars then listed what some countries lawfully do to illegal aliens who cross their borders. Hint: they don’t get to stay in luxury hotels, they don’t get free medical care, they don’t get free cellphones, they don’t get Social Security, and they don’t get court dates in 2030.

In the United States they simply get deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the objections of biased progressive judges. Other countries are not so generous. Some examples are below.

Australia

Offshore detention. No trial. No appeal. Years in camps on remote islands. They run ads abroad telling potential illegals: “You will not make Australia home.”

China

Illegal entry? Immediate arrest. Fines. If they think you’re suspicious? Forced labor camps and deportation when they’re good and ready—if you’re lucky.

Egypt

Prison. Forced labor. Deportation whenever they feel like it.

India

Detention. Immediate deportation. Prison for repeat offenders. No one weeps for the border-jumper.

Indonesia

Up to 5 years in prison. Heavy fines. Cells so bad even Amnesty gave up writing reports.

Japan

Up to 3 years in prison. Heavy fines. Automatic blacklisting. Japan doesn’t do “sanctuary.”

Malaysia

Prison. Fines. Caning. Yes, they beat you with sticks for violating their immigration laws.

Mexico

First-time illegal entry? 2 years in prison. Try it again or smuggle someone? 10 years. Mexico deports without ceremony. No court circus, no “advocacy groups” at the fence.

New Zealand

Instant detention. Deportation. Banned from return for years.



Russia

Fines. Prison. Hard labor if they think you’re a threat. Then deportation. Nobody asks if you’re seeking a better life.



Saudi Arabia

Massive fines. Detention in medieval conditions. Forced labor while you await deportation. Public flogging? Sometimes.



Singapore

Prison. Caning. Deportation. No exceptions, no mercy.



Thailand

Up to 5 years prison. Fines. Brutal detention before deportation.

Iran

Prison. Forced labor. Sometimes the death penalty if they accuse you of spying. (Penalties for illegal immigration are on hold this week. Too many Iranians are clogging the roads trying to leave.)

Europe

Europe is up the creek without a paddle. There are a few exceptions like Poland, Hungary, and Slovenia, all devout Christian nations that consider having secure borders to be a sign of sovereignty – not to mention their insistence on domestic law and order. The Muslim population in the rest of Europe is bragging that they will soon control all the European cities and parliaments. They are right.

Look at what is happening in Sweden, once a rather boring and safe nation that “undocumented immigrants” have turned into the rape capital of Europe. Paris has it’s banlieus, no-go zones for police and firemen. Britain? Its London capitol has a Muslim mayor! His name is Sadiq Khan and his wife is Saadiya Amed and they are Muslims. Other cities have Muslim mayors too, like Birmingham, Leeds, Blackburn, Sheffield, Oxford, Luton, Oldham and Rochdale. Additionally, there are more than 3,000 mosques and more than 130 Sharia courts in England. Data is hard to find, because most sites on the internet and in the mainstream media say it is “mostly false.”

Mostly false? Even Charles Martel the Hammer would have trouble stopping today’s Muslim invasion of Europe as he did at Poitiers in 732 AD.

Then there is the United States that Lewis Mars described as, “The most generous, patient, self-flagellating country on Earth when it comes to illegal entry – and it is the only nation being called a villain by its own citizens for wanting a border at all.”



Where’s the left’s outrage over Malaysia’s canings? Saudi Arabia’s forced labor camps? Egypt’s forced labor in the desert? China’s prison factories and organ transplant business? All that must be buried somewhere under the Democrat Party’s search for leaders and for a reason to exist.

What is certain is that any uninvited demonstrators that show up in China or Russia will be making small rocks out of big rocks. If they’re lucky.

This is being written and posted the day after President Trump unleashed our superb military to stop the Iranian ayatollahs’ quest for nuclear weapons. MAGA supporters are rejoicing in the victory while the mainstream media searches for something derogatory. Not being patriots, they are having trouble finding anything to say or print besides the facts.

Nevertheless, after our rejoicing is done we must prepare for what the ayatollahs might do -- especially with the help of their allies. For example, unlikely as it is, Muslim Pakistan could give them nuclear-tipped missiles as could Russia and North Korea. We must pray that the genie of nuclear war has not escaped its bottle.

On the world stage, the Iranian government has now threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz through which a sizable portion of the world’s oil transits. Among their options to do that includes mining the strait. The Houthi in Yemen are again threatening to attack U.S. shipping in the Red Sea.

Iran could also decide to release saboteurs inside the Untied States to attack our infrastructure. Some cities are already on alert. As individuals we must also be alert here at home, and pray that the Iranian people decide to rid themselves of their black-turbaned evil masters.

Hang on, the ride is not over.



