Under the cover of “corruption” Chairman Xi Jinping has been firing senior military officers who are opposed to war. These days, Chairman Xi’s favorite expression is “Dare to fight.” This is against the backdrop of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) engaging China in the fastest military buildup since World War II. They are calling up military reservists, stockpiling food, commodities, energy, and seizing factories making civilian products and turning them into making military products. Xi is preparing Communist China for World War III.

We know that Xi’s primary target is the United States, the linchpin of western civilization. So China is killing Americans with imported drugs, like fentanyl, and domestically grown drugs, like marijuana, on farmland that Chinese businesses have been patiently accumulating for years. That land is concentrated in states like Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Utah and Florida. Other purchases of residential properties have been in cities like Norfolk, Virginia, and Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

White House senior trade advisor Peter Navarro, at a press conference in July, quoted a line from Sun Tzu’s classic book The Art of War: “The acme of warfare is to win without firing a shot.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, at the same event, unveiled the National Farm Security Action Plan, which places United States agriculture as a key component of national security. He said, agriculture is “not just about feeding a family but about protecting our nation and standing up to foreign adversaries who are buying our farmland.”

Navarro and Rollins were referring to the purchase by Chinese companies and individuals of large amounts of American farmland near military bases. Those purchases are finally creating a pushback at both the federal and state levels.

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report, Chinese companies owned 277,336 acres of U.S. agricultural land as of 31 December 2023.

Investments by Chinese companies in agricultural land crosses America, with the largest concentrations in Texas (123,708 acres), North Carolina (44,263 acres), Missouri (42,905 acres), Utah (33,035 acres), and Florida (12,798 acres). Those five states account for 93% of agricultural acreage owned by Chinese interests. As a result, 30 U.S. military installations have Chinese-owned farmland within 150 miles of their front gates. Fourteen of those agricultural parcels are in the same county as a military base.

Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural land went through 3 surges. The first was in 1989, another in 2013, and a final wave was from 2017 to 2019. Each surge was marked by significant acquisitions.

In 1989 Sinochen, a Chinese state-owned company, bought 11,263 acres in Florida by buying U.S. Agri-Chemicals Corp. In 2013 Chinese state-owned enterprise WH Group acquired more than 130,000 acres through its purchase of Smithfield Foods, America’s and the world’s largest pork producer.

In 2017 China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) another Chinese-owned enterprise, purchased Syngenta Seeds and acquired 2,453 acres. It was smaller in size, but considered significant because the company’s land is in counties with military installations, including Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base in Indiana and Fort Riley Army Base in Kansas.

Navarro mentioned Syngenta in his comments during a July conference. “We are indeed in a new world where kinetic warfare is not the first choice of our rivals anymore,” he said. “Rather, it is things like sending us seeds or trying to steal our seeds or trying to change the seeds. It is acquiring our supply chains in agriculture; it’s setting up spy shops on land next to military bases. Seeds really can be the revolution that keeps the world fed, and China now owns a key part of that.”

In 2021, ChemChina and Sinochem Group combined to form Sinochem Holdings, which now owns Sygenta Seeds. At the time, Sygenta was the world’s second largest seed and pesticide company. Sinochem Holdings is a lstate-owned enterprise in China, operating under the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, which receives its directives from the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) Central Committee. Incidentally, to help make clear all these business doings, the CCP has an office in ChemChina’s headquarters.

WH Group, through Smithfield Foods’ subsidiary Murphy-Brown, now owns 48% of China’s agricultural land in the United States. In Virginia Smithfield Foods owns land less than 20 miles from Norfolk’s giant naval base and the Newport News shipyard that build’s the Navy’s super-carriers. It also owns two parcels of land in the same counties as the U.S. Army’s Fort Bragg and the Marine Corp’s air station at Cherry Point.

From 2017 to 2019, Sun Guangxin, a former military officer in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) bought 116,699 acres in Val Verde County, Texas, through Brazos Highland Properties and Harvest Texas. Guangxin’s land holdings represent 42% of Chinese-owned U.S. farmland. Incidentally, Val Verde County is located on the U.S.–Mexico border and is home to Laughlin Air Force Base.

Walton Global and US Military Bases

Walton Global was founded in 1979. Today, that real estate investment and land management company has offices around the world. Three subsidiaries of Walton, directly owned by Chinese investors, along with five others with secondary Chinese ownership, acquired 1,216 acres of farmland across Colorado, Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Maryland. Incidentally, a Walton subsidiary named Chesapeake View bought 107 acres in Howard County, Maryland, where the U.S. Army has its Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Walton Global owns at least 23 properties within 15 miles of military bases including two sites close to Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility, the core of presidential air travel. Walton also owns Westphalia Town Center, a major development, and its brochures say it is “directly across from the Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility.”

It is.

Here is an aerial photograph showing just how close Westphalia Town Center is to the Andrews runways.

Canter Creek, another Walton-owned major development, is one mile south of Joint Base Andrews. In October 2024 Walton also acquired Marshall’s Landing, a 40-acre development to the southeast of Andrews Joint Base. The Chinese now have the president’s aircraft surrounded.

In April 2024 Walton bought the Redford Estates development close to Davis Monthan Air Force Base, closely followed by acquisition of the Indian Point development project in Delaware, close to Dover Air Force Base. Walton is selling Chinese buyers apartments in its Colorado Springs project that is close to the Air Force Academy and critical facilities like the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the U.S. Space Force, and the U.S. Northern Command that helps oversee homeland defense.

The New York Post newspaper has identified 19 bases across the United States from Hawaii to Florida that are close to land bought by Chinese companies. They include some of the military’s most strategically important bases: Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg) in Fayetteville, North Carolina; Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood) in Killeen, Texas; Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California, and MacDill air force base in Tampa, Florida.

Robert S. Spalding III, a retired Air Force brigadier general whose work focuses on US-China relations told the Post, “These locations can be used to set up intelligence collection sites and the owners can be influential in local politics as we have seen in the past,” adding “It is alarming we do not have laws on the books that would prevent the Chinese from buying property in the US.”

Government And States Push Back On China

The Biden administration was dedicated to making our southern border invisible. No matter what officials in his administration say now, their plan was to swamp America with illegal alien voters so that Democrats could occupy Congress and the White House forever. The Trump administration not only knows about the Democrat plan, it knows the tsunami of illegal aliens also included members of drug-dealing cartel members, criminal gang members like MS-13, and other vicious criminals who found our city streets under-policed and our courts incredibly lenient.

Once they were elected, the new Republican White House and Congress went to work on their campaign promises to deport illegal aliens and crack down on government waste. They injected life into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Among other things, DOGE collaborated with ICE on immigration enforcement by creating databases for tracking and deporting illegal aliens using IRS and state data.

To the new administration’s surprise, federal judges who routinely gave freedom to serial criminals also began to block ICE efforts to deport illegal aliens. It should not have been a surprise. The Trump administration should have known those judges and prosecutors were appointed by President Obama, President Biden and George Soros. The Supreme Court, final arbiter and interpreter of the Constitution, continues to drag its feet.

Those tedious legalistic federal court cases resulted in one serious omission, a lack of recognition that Biden imported 200,000 Chinese males of military age – China’s shadow army of saboteurs and fighters inside America.

The federal government can use USDA’s Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978 -- it identifies American agriculture as a critical part of national security -- to block sales of land to adversarial foreign entities, like China. Unfortunately, the USDA law only addresses agricultural land.

Oversight of residential real estate belongs to the Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS DOD). The Pentagon is a key member of CFIUS, and among other things, regulates foreign purchases of residential land near military bases and other critical defense facilities. That raises the question: why didn’t the Pentagon block the sales to Communist China of residential property close to military bases? If it was because President Biden and his family were on the take from the Chinese Communist Party, why does it continue under the Trump administration?

In August of this year, 149 bills related to restrictions of foreign ownership of land in the United States land have been introduced in 36 states and Congress, according to a report by Leonine Public Affairs. How active has Congress and the states been?

At the congressional level, 19 bills about foreign ownership or investment in United States land have been introduced in 2025, including a bill in the House of Representatives, HR 458, that would bar “foreign adversaries or state sponsors of terrorism” from buying public or private real estate. It has stalled in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs since January. And now the 5-week government shutdown caused by the Democratic Party’s growing insanity is also threatening national security.

At the state level we have been more fortunate. This year, more than half of all the states have introduced legislative proposals to restrict foreign ownership of American land. Some have not passed. Why?

Texas, the state with the most agricultural land owned by China, Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) signed Senate Bill 17 into law in July. The new law prevents individuals or entities from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from buying real estate in Texas. The law is now in effect. What can be done about the land in Texas already owned by China?

North Carolina Senate bill 394 is stalled in the House Rules Committee. No chance the bill will reach Governor Joshua Stein’s (D-NC) desk this session. The House of North Carolina’s legislature is Republican-controlled. Why is this happening? Is it due to more Democrat insanity?

Missouri has proposed a constitutional amendment the would ban all foreign ownership of agricultural land. It has been stuck in the Agriculture, Food Production, and Outdoor Resources Committee since January. Missouri’s Governor Mike Kehoe and its legislature are all Republicans, Why has this happened? Next chance is 2026.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R-UT) said on 15 July that Utah had blocked a Chinese-owned company from buying land in the state. That action was under a Utah law passed in 2023, and strengthened in 2024, that restricts foreign entities from buying land in the state.

Florida, among the top five states with the most agricultural land owned by China, SB 264 prohibits Chinese entities that are not citizens or lawful residents of the United States from owning property. The law became effective 1 July 2023. Legal challenges are ongoing.

Other states have joined those five states in blocking Chinese companies from purchasing land in the United States like: Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota. In the absence of congressional ability to pass any laws because of the Democrat party’s government shutdown, we must relay on individual states understanding the magnitude of the threat from the Communist Chinese Party’s 200,000 man shadow army. God and current events have given most of them that knowledge.

What Should Happen Now

Decades of American military dominance leaves its mark by shaping our national beliefs as well as our military’s beliefs and actions. Constant success produces complacency, self-satisfaction and a belief in safety. Are we prepared to go from deterrence of China to war with China?

Another challenge for our defense planners is to insure our communications lines to the Pacific are robust enough to provide our armed forces there with reinforcements and provide for the safety of American citizens and military families. Can we get civilians out of combat zones? Are our communication links ready for war?

We thought were safe on 7 December 1941, when at Pearl Harbor the Japanese Empire proved that we were wrong.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun, during a visit to Malaysia for a session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations now taking place from 30 October to 2 November.

An official of the Defense Department said, “The U.S. is capable of both protecting the homeland and deterring an increasingly aggressive China.” He added Mr. Hegseth “has asked the department to prioritize deterring China. That was his guidance from the beginning, and that guidance has not changed. Defending the homeland is an important priority of the department. It is an obligation we owe to the American people. Doing one does not detract from the other.”

Is that so? Then Secretary Hegseth should tell Admiral Dong to get his 200,000 PLA ghost army out of the United States or he will throw them out.

Just as we did in 1776.