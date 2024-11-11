In October 2022, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, an esteemed Canadian pathologist, estimated global deaths directly attributable to the Covid vaccine was 20 million, with an estimated 2 billion serious adverse reactions. In a video interview with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson he said,

“These numbers are best estimates, at this point in time, using government data for the global consequences of the clot shot in terms of death and morbidity … Now, these numbers are beyond staggering. To contrast that with history, vaccines have typically been pulled from the market – the last one, the bird flu vaccine – was pulled with only 35 — three, five deaths.

“I hope people can appreciate the scale of what is going on here. An unimaginable carnage which isn’t over because that number – first of all, (20 million) is the current estimate. It does not include future deaths of a similar type, which will be cumulative on top of that.

“It does not include stillbirths. It does not include those avoidable deaths due to having had a ‘one-disease’ healthcare system for two and a half years, with people not being treated or investigated for cancer or treated for cancer, for example. Those numbers are not included. The numbers from the lockdowns, the suicides are not included. And also not included are the future deaths that we’re anticipating from a rapid increase in the rate of cancer presentations and fatal infections because of immune suppression induced by the clot shot. Those factors are in addition to those jaw-dropping numbers that I just mentioned.” See the interview here.

That was 2022.

In today’s rate of turbo cancers, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), heart disease, the surge of myocarditis (who could even spell it in 2019?) and other diseases, we are seeing just how accurate Dr. Hodkinson was two years ago. The totals he spoke about must be even more horrifying today.

Everyone has become familiar with a phrase previously known only to insurance company actuaries -- excess deaths. The Cambridge Dictionary defines “excess deaths” as, “deaths during a particular period above the usual, expected number of deaths under normal conditions, which can show the effect of something like a disease or harmful event.”

“Harmful event?” How about millions of people dying because they were jabbed with the Covid clot shot?

New Zealand

And how about leaks from the New Zealand government that their fully-vaxxed citizenry has suffered a 3,000% spike in excess deaths during the past two years!

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Adhern, a global poster child for the Covid jab, is responsible for that excess deaths catastrophe. You remember her, the darling of Schwab’s World Economic Forum with the toothy smile?

That charmer locked down New Zealand and its borders from March 2020 to July 2022. Visitors could only cross the border by showing they had been jabbed. Draconian measures inside the country’s borders, like police raiding homes and insisting families get the jab, resulted in astounding rates of vaccination. Official data show that a staggering 94.7% of the New Zealand population, aged 12 and older, are now fully vaccinated.

Liz Gunn, head of the New Zealand Loyal party, is one of the few New Zealand politicians who have spoken out about the soaring excess death rates in a population of just 5 million. Gunn said that a whistleblower gave her government documents supporting the excess death rates and other data. She said, “The number of deaths is usually less than the number of those suffering from ill effects of the injections, then the extrapolation of the numbers that have been injured and killed starts to become, frankly, eye-watering,” She also said that, “People who attended the same jab site, and were jabbed one after the other at consecutive times on the same day -- we saw their jab date and we saw their date of death. On one day, 30 people were jabbed on the same day, at the same location. All are now deceased.”

Gunn added, “And their deaths are in close temporal time and proximity to each other. We are calling for an inquiry. Not just any inquiry. A full-blown criminal investigation leaving no stone unturned.” Gunn later published a video update about the findings in which she described New Zealand as “a crime scene.” [The video was censored.]

Exceptions to the Jab

However, evidence has now emerged that the Adhern government secretly granted exceptions to elites who didn’t want to get vaccinated or be locked in their mansions.

Kyle Becker of “Relentless” posted the following on X October 5th 2024:

New Zealand's 'Covid Queen' Issued Vaccine Mandates for Masses, Exempted Elites

The New Zealand Ministry of Health granted vaccine exemptions to key personnel while hypocritically implementing the most stringent vaccine mandates in the world ordering that the public be vaccinated.

“Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government granted the vaccine exemptions to the privileged before she resigned and accepted a new position as the World Economic Forum's global "disinformation czar."

“Ardern's choice to grant the elite the option to decline the vaccine while mandating vaccination for the general population was brought to light through an Official Information Act (OIA) request .

“There appears to have been two sets of rules, one for the elites, and one for the commoners: “Jabs for thee, but not for me.””

What? Did former Prime Minister Adhern (some say she is now worth $25 million), despite her ruthless lockdowns and forced Covid jabs, make a secret no-jab exception for herself and 11,000 of her fellow elites, politicians, and well-connected rich folks?

Doesn’t that suggest she knew the jabs were deadly when she forced them on her fellow New Zealanders? Wouldn’t that mean she is a willful mass murderer? And doesn’t scampering off to the World Economic Forum, with its diabolical desire to depopulate the planet, suggest that she planned to kill everyone in New Zealand -- except 11,000 of her elite pals?

Nuremberg Principles

The Nuremberg Trials were a series of 13 trials held between 1945-1949, prosecuting Nazi officials for their crimes in World War II and the Holocaust. Those trials gave rise to the Nuremberg Principles that include:

1. Any person who commits an act which constitutes a crime under international law is responsible therefor and liable to punishment.

2. Individuals have international duties that transcend the national obligations of obedience to the respective Governments, inasmuch as everybody has the duty to comply with the elementary principles of humanity and the dictates of public conscience.

3. The fact that internal law does not impose a penalty for an act that constitutes a crime under international law does not relieve the person who committed the act from responsibility under international law.

4. The fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his Government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him.

Wouldn’t you want to see Jacinda Ardern in the International Court of Justice, along with the executives of Big Pharma, defending themselves against a charge of crimes against humanity?

New Zealanders would.