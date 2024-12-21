What’s Happening?

No one, including federal agencies, politicians and the media, has any idea why the drones have appeared. Despite their lack of understanding, they are all talking at the same time, demanding action and adding to the public’s fear and loathing – apt words by Hunter S. Thompson. That fear increased after reports of drones appearing in not only in New Jersey, but in New York, Mar-a-Lago, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and military bases across the entire United States. Drones have appeared in daylight near military bases in California, Virginia, and even over RAF Lakenheath in Britain, an airbase used by U.S. aircraft.

A photo of the New Jersey drones in formation.

Nobody has noticed that ever since the nightly light show in the sky began, and despite crocodile tears of politicians, there have been absolutely no casualties of any kind caused by the drone plague -- unless you count the loss of a few amateur drones launched by folks trying to more closely inspect the objects flying over their heads. Or if you count the shutdown of Stewart International Airport in New York for an hour. Though there are no other events or casualties caused by the drones in her state, New York Governor Hochul, heroic defender of New Yorkers, said, “This has gone too far!” And “… the Biden Administration must step in by directing additional federal law enforcement to New York and the surrounding region to ensure the safety of our critical infrastructure and our people.” She made no mention, however, about “federal law enforcement” dealing with illegal immigrant criminals preying on her constituents in New York.

At the same time no casualties have been caused by the drones, there is a growing concern about deadly casualties that might be caused by the many people on the ground who are mistaking aircraft for drones. The FBI reports as many as 59 laser strikes on aircraft flying over New Jersey between 1 and 19 December. Police surmise those strikes are caused by people on the ground pointing pocket lasers at what they think are drones. Those laser strikes could blind pilots of private planes and airliners and cause disasters that would surely be blamed on the drones.

Judge Andrew Napolitano, usually a rational jurist, has joined the madness of crowds by giving the media an article titled, Shoot the Drowns Down. In it he gives a reasoned constitutional argument about federal versus state obligations to protect the citizenry. Then he ends by hinting he might shoot down a drone himself.

Another gun enthusiast posted a video on X showing him shooting tracer bullets at what he thinks is a drone. He, like so many others, seems to be mistaking an aircraft for a drone. We can thank Providence that he is a bad shot, because if he actually hits that plane, the resulting accident will also be blamed on the drones, adding to the contagious madness. See that clown shooting here.

Elon Musk, that paragon of common sense, made fun of the statement by White House national security communications adviser, John Kirby that there was no evidence of a national security or public safety threat from the drone sightings and, “many of the reported sightings are manned aircraft being operated lawfully and there had been no reported drone sightings in restricted areas.” He posted this meme:

Musk also mocked the notion that an Iranian “drone mother ship” was parked off our east coast when in fact it’s 7,500 miles away. His post on X was, “Everyone: Please stop creating fake narratives for war,” and had this delightful meme:

So Who Created The New Jersey Drones?

Now we take a deep breath, lean back in a comfortable chair, and ask ourselves some questions about what could be happening and why.

First, no one seems able to describe what the “drones” look like and what they are doing. Are they are as large as an SUV in a box? Or they are bright spheres? Do they glow at night but go dark if you just look at them? Do they appear and disappear at random? Do they fly in formation – or not? Can they hover over a car and make the clock change? Do they fly in swarms that follow Coast Guard ships?

In all this confusion, one thing is certain. The drones are not propeller-driven like most conventional drones because they can move extremely fast, change direction in a heartbeat, and then suddenly disappear. Those characteristics suggest that a better label for the phenomena now plaguing the United States is UFO. Many of the sightings are indeed aircraft showing colored flashing lights, but the rest are spherical and brightly lit, as we will see below.

Pentagon spokespersons stubbornly refuse to admit the existence of any UFOs, even changing the name to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) to further confuse the issue. Nevertheless my recent post: “UFOs: The Pentagon Bamboozled Congress. Again.” shows visual proof that UFOs do exist. If you haven’t seen it yet, read it here.

Even more fascinating than the video of three Oumuamua’s transiting the moon are the two UFOs that recently triggered the camera in an anti-porch-pirate system. Watch them fly over a New Jersey home here.

Sure looks to me like a couple of UFOs. In fact they appear to be exactly like the UFOs that destroyed Malaysian Airlines flight 370 in 2014. The similarity strongly suggests that the UFOs in the New Jersey video are the same as those the Pentagon created years ago. UFOs that Ashton Forbes describes as “Superconductive Harmonic Orbs.”

You can watch those orbs, just like the “drones” cruising the skies over the United States today, take down that Malaysian airliner. Just scroll down on Ashton Forbes post on X, here.

The answer to the question “who built the drones” is slowly dawning on many people in and out of government – the Pentagon built them. They were created by a black project that employed one or more of the Pentagon’s many companies in its military industrial complex. Companies like Lockheed.

Unbelievable? No. All of us who have worked in the Pentagon know that the Department of Defense is highly compartmentalized, sometimes to the point where the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. Some black projects so classified that they are not even revealed to the president.

There is an apocryphal story about President Eisenhower being told he had no “need to know” about events and work at Area 51, a highly classified Air Force facility on the Nevada Test and Training Range. Ike exploded. He said that he would lead the First Army to Nevada and ram a tank through the front gate. He was then briefed (to some unknown extent). That event may have led to the warning in his farewell address about “the military industrial complex.”

Could the Pentagon have engaged a company in a black project to reverse engineer alien technology from the recovery of materials from UFO crashes and from the discoveries of geniuses like Nikola Tesla? Of course they could. Just like they could then build “Superconductive Harmonic Orbs.”

The Purpose Of The Sudden Swarm Of Orbs

If the Pentagon built the New Jersey UFOs – even people who have never worked in the Department of Defense are beginning to think so – then why were they sent to swarm military bases and key infrastructure facilities across the United States? There are many theories.

1. Alex Jones of Infowars (don’t laugh, he does get some things right) has warned that the orbs will cause a very worried public demanding action that will lead to NOTHCOM declaring a national emergency before Trump is inaugurated.

2. Some pundits are saying the Deep State is preparing the public for a 9/11 style attack by an adversary nation by blowing up a sacrificial military facility, or damage a nuclear power plant, or attack a major civilian center like the New York Twin Towers, in order to continue their War on Terror.

3. Others are saying that the Pentagon is trying to create a program to defend every military base and key infrastructure site in America against drones – a dream come true for Pentagon defense contractors.

4. Some analysts believe the tsunami of orbs across the United States is a “limited hangout” psyop to divert the public’s attention away from the massive regime change in Syria and other regime change efforts in Georgia, Romania, Turkey, and Belarus that will ultimately led to a war with Iran – another of the Pentagon’s endless wars.

[Limited Hangout: When the CIA and Pentagon realize their veil of secrecy is becoming transparent and that it cannot continue to misinform the public, they will admit to some of the truth while still withholding damaging and key facts. The public will then become so absorbed in the revelations that they can’t see the forest because they are lost in the trees.]

5. Some think the orb blanket that is covering military bases and key infrastructure facilities is a warning to Russia and China. Those countries certainly know by now that the Pentagon and its phalanx of defense contractors have reverse-engineered alien technology and can create a mass of Superconductive Harmonic Orbs that will transport any attack with nuclear missiles back to their launch points.

Take your pick of the options above. I believe that #5 is the only one that explains the Pentagon’s creation and deployment of vasr numbers of their marvelous orbs. That the public has a growing fear that the orbs are from adversary nations or from an alien civilization, instead of being made in the USA, is just fine with the Deep State.

After all, it’s just a part of their ongoing limited hangout.