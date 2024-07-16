The legend of how the first “stars and stripes” flag was born includes a visit from then General George Washington to the widow Betsy Ross. The Continental Congress has laid out the basic flag, but Betsy finalized the design with thirteen five-pointed stars in a circle that symbolized the thirteen rebel colonies as did the thirteen alternating red and white stripes. In later years the flag retained the red and white stripes but the addition of more states to the union resulted in the rows of stars we have today.

Those white five-pointed stars identified American aircraft, tanks and vehicles in two world wars.

Our aircraft and vehicles carried that white star from the Normandy Invasion to the end of WWII, and it became a global symbol of liberation from German and Japanese tyranny. Flags of foreign nations and American states and cities often proudly carry that five-pointed star.

Flag of Myanmar

Georgia State Flag

The American flag with its white five-pointed stars is the most recognized flag in the world because, like our “Star Spangled Banner” anthem, it represents the freedom that America stands for.

An eight-pointed star has much the same significance in Islamic history and culture beginning with Babylon and carried down through the ages to the Koran. The Koran states, regarding the Day of Judgment, that “On that Day eight mighty angels will bear the Throne of your Lord above them.” For that religious reason, eight is a crucial number in Islamic history, culture, art and architecture.

Ottoman Empire flag with eight-pointed star

Eight-sided Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem

Suddenly, appearing like mushroom circles on a lawn after a rain, the Islamic eight-pointed star is appearing on flags of the states and cities of America. Cities now flying flags with eight-pointed Islamic stars are:

The eight-pointed star is also on new flags proposed for:

I think you will agree that the probability these cities somehow accidentally wound up with Islamic stars on their flags is incredibly unlikely.

Minnesota and Utah, states whose original flags showed only 5-pointed stars –-19 stars for the Minnesota flag and 46 for the Utah flag -- the question arises: Why change the old flags at all? Minnesota’s historic flag had an image well suited to Minnesota. It showed a farmer plowing a field and what may be a Native American on horseback, both indicative of Minnesota’s history. What happened to make that state change its flag?

Minnesota state flag today

Jacqueline Toboroff explained what happened in Minnesota on her Substack site:

“Steve Drazkowski, State Senator District 20, Minnesota, explains how the state’s three branches of government (all Democrat) united to change the flag. During budget discussions from January through March, 2023, bills came before the State and Local government finance committee; the original Bill creating the commission was House Bill HF 274 and Senate Bill SF 386. Mary Kunesh, in both the Minnesota House of Representatives and the Senate, was the author.

“Bergstrom, from the Minnesota GOP, says that the Bill flew under the radar due to the abundance of other extreme proposals, abortion up until fanticide and transitioning minors. The Bill came to the Senate floor as a component of an omnibus for the State and Local government finance bill. It was debated and SERC (State Emblem Redesign Commission) was formed. The thirteen unelected members on the commission were appointed by the Governor to choose a flag and seal. The report was submitted Jan 1, 2024 to the Legislature and written, “if no objection, flag becomes law.”

Toboroff says that Bergstrom was aware of the eight-point star trend and cultural coup d’etat. “Each city and state’s new flag is predicated upon cancel-culture.”

Testimony was introduced in Minnesota declaring that the current flag is “racist”, says Drazkowski.”

Toboroff added that the new flag committee consisted of: “(1) three members of the public, appointed by the governor; (2) one member appointed by the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage; (3) one member appointed by the Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs; (4) one member appointed by the Council on Asian-Pacific Minnesotans; (5) one member representing the Dakota community and one member representing the Ojibwe community, appointed by the executive board of the Indian Affairs Council; (6) the secretary of state or the secretary’s designee; (7) the executive director of the Minnesota Historical Society or the director’s designee; (8) the chair of the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board or the chair’s designee; (9) the chair of the Minnesota Arts Board or the chair’s designee; and (10) the executive director of Explore Minnesota Tourism or the director’s designee.”

Thus the flag committee did not represent the British, Irish, German, Scandinavian and Christian citizens who make up more than 80% of Minnesota’s population.

Utah’s historic flag

Utah proposed flag (on hold because of the public outcry)

Who is behind this stealthy Moslem invasion of our American history and culture? Is it Osama Siblani, a Moslem-American community leader who said, “I can be very confident to tell you that we are on the road to the White House, to Congress, to decision-making everywhere in the United States” adding, “The Arabs are ruling Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck.” His audience in Dearborn, Michigan responded with, “Death to America! Death to America! Death to America!”

But few people except the denizens of Dearborn know or care who Osama Siblani is. But how about Barack Hussein Obama?

Obama was born in Kenya and is a Moslem who has promised to “fundamentally change America.” He controls the Obama administration, as I showed in my article, The "Dirty Little Secret" of America’s Current Government, that you can read here.

Obama stays in touch with all his Biden administration comrades via very secure NOCs (Non Official Communication Centers) he has built in his Washington DC home and his other homes in Martha’s Vineyard, Hawaii, and other states.

Using those NOCs, he could surely arrange for his cronies in Washington to fund his long time sympathizers and his fellow Moslems who are conducting a stealth cultural war to further fundamentally change and divide America.

You may not think the issue of what stars are on flags is not important, but I assure you that Islamic jihadists know it is important. Their ultimate goal is to see eight-pointed stars on Old Glory.

With all the other attacks on America today, you may not have noticed this stealthy attack on our Christian heritage and culture. If your state and city already has a flag with a Moslem eight-pointed star, raise your voice.

If your state and city does not yet have the symbol of Moslem culture on its flag, be vigilant!