"From now until the end of the world, we and it shall be remembered.

We few, we Band of Brothers. For he who sheds his blood with me shall be my brother." Shakespeare (Henry V)

There is a chain made of blood and iron. The heavy links are anchored in Valley Forge and stretch through Gettysburg, Normandy, Iwo Jima, the Coral Sea, and a thousand battlegrounds. New links were forged in the streets of Saigon, Fallujah and Mogadishu.

On this Memorial Day, in cemeteries from Flanders to Arlington, we place flags on graves to honor the warriors who made and guard that great chain. On this Memorial Day we feel the chain close to us, vibrating with its awesome power—stretching over the horizon into a future that promises more blood and iron.

We know that men and women are in hallowed ground because they swore an oath to defend our nation and to uphold the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Many gave up their lives to that purpose.

Soldiers, sailors and airmen who have gone before, and who serve now, have always obeyed the commands of civilians elected to high office. Today, the highest of those officials have never worn a uniform. They have never gone in harm’s way, they have never known a soldier’s fear, and they will never engage in deadly defense of the Republic. Even so, those officials have also sworn an oath to protect the nation and the Constitution. So the soldiers obey.

But those who fell in great battles and in places with forgotten names are still on guard. If America’s leaders betray their solemn oaths, our fallen guardians will stir in their resting places, and from jungles and deserts and ocean deeps, from one end of the earth to the other, they will rise.

In the dawn of that future Memorial Day I will hear footfalls of my risen brothers in arms beneath my window. They will march on the city, and above them there will be whispers of more phantoms in parachutes. They will assemble in a great formation before the Capitol. Once again their bodies will be whole, their uniforms clean, and their worn rifles and sabers will be renewed.

That morning the living will muster with the dead. Standing around the ghosts wearing three-cornered hats and steel helmets, Americans from every town and city will come to give their voices to the silent legion. They will demand an accounting. They will demand a rebirth of the freedom and liberty for which they and their forefathers fought and died.

On that coming Memorial Day.