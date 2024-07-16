Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Flags With Islamic Stars Are Flying In America
Symbols of Islam are appearing on state and city flags across America. It is no accident. It is an important part of the stealth war launched by…
  
Chet Nagle
Trump Is Lucky To Be Alive – I Have Some Questions
I am not an expert in protective details. I have worked with them extensively in the field. I also have well in excess of thirty years of experience in…
Published on AND Magazine  
Big Pharma Is Killing Our Children
The vaccine war on our children by Big Pharma and government agencies like the CDC has been going on for many years. It is past time for us to stop…
  
Chet Nagle
The Bird Flu Cometh
In 2022, Bill Gates said another pandemic will arrive and it “will get attention this time.” Does the sudden government and media hype mean that Gates…
  
Chet Nagle
June 2024

The Pentagon Continues To Experiment On Military Personnel
The Department of Defense intends to force our military, your sons and daughters, to eat fake meat and other fake foods – all in the name of global…
  
Chet Nagle
Our Guardians Have Become The Enemies Of The People
History is replete with examples of the guardians of a nation turning into its enemies. The Praetorian Guard was created to protect the Roman Emperor…
Published on AND Magazine  
Is America Going Crazy?
Many things do not make sense in our Republic these days. We must not ignore the lunacy around us because it confuses our moral compass and our sense of…
  
Chet Nagle
We Are All Trump Now – The Second American Revolution
I am writing this from the Mani Peninsula in Greece. The Mani is a region in southern Greece known for its resistance to tyranny. It is here that the…
Published on AND Magazine  
Our National Blood Supply Is Now Lethal
American blood supplies in blood banks and hospitals are now contaminated by donors who got the Covid mRNA jab. What can you do if you need surgery?
  
Chet Nagle
May 2024

