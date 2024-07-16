Chet Nagle's Now Hear This
Flags With Islamic Stars Are Flying In America
Symbols of Islam are appearing on state and city flags across America. It is no accident. It is an important part of the stealth war launched by…
Jul 16
•
Chet Nagle
11
Trump Is Lucky To Be Alive – I Have Some Questions
I am not an expert in protective details. I have worked with them extensively in the field. I also have well in excess of thirty years of experience in…
Published on AND Magazine
•
Jul 14
Big Pharma Is Killing Our Children
The vaccine war on our children by Big Pharma and government agencies like the CDC has been going on for many years. It is past time for us to stop…
Jul 10
•
Chet Nagle
4
The Bird Flu Cometh
In 2022, Bill Gates said another pandemic will arrive and it “will get attention this time.” Does the sudden government and media hype mean that Gates…
Jul 6
•
Chet Nagle
7
June 2024
The Pentagon Continues To Experiment On Military Personnel
The Department of Defense intends to force our military, your sons and daughters, to eat fake meat and other fake foods – all in the name of global…
Jun 30
•
Chet Nagle
5
History is replete with examples of the guardians of a nation turning into its enemies. The Praetorian Guard was created to protect the Roman Emperor…
Published on AND Magazine
•
Jun 24
Is America Going Crazy?
Many things do not make sense in our Republic these days. We must not ignore the lunacy around us because it confuses our moral compass and our sense of…
Jun 18
•
Chet Nagle
7
We Are All Trump Now – The Second American Revolution
I am writing this from the Mani Peninsula in Greece. The Mani is a region in southern Greece known for its resistance to tyranny. It is here that the…
Published on AND Magazine
•
Jun 3
Our National Blood Supply Is Now Lethal
American blood supplies in blood banks and hospitals are now contaminated by donors who got the Covid mRNA jab. What can you do if you need surgery?
Jun 1
•
Chet Nagle
7
May 2024
ON THIS MEMORIAL DAY
With the help of Almighty God, the demonic cabal that is destroying America will be brought down and destroyed in a rebirth of our great Christian…
May 25
•
Chet Nagle
12
THE KILLING OF AMERICA
The ruling elite has designed the greatest holocaust in mankind's history.
May 20
•
Chet Nagle
7
Canada’s Weakness Broke the World – We let in The Four Horsemen
Fentanyl, Money Laundering, Corruption, Human trafficking - it's on Canada
Published on Welcome to Absurdistan
•
May 14
